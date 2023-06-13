HC summons Shariatpur's Naria ASP, OC for torture on accused, extortion

The High Court on Tuesday summoned Shariatpur Naria (Circle) Additional Superintendent of Police Russel Monir and officer-in-charge of Padma Bridge South Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman over their alleged involvement in torturing some accused and their relatives for extortion.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam asked Shariatpur Chief Judicial Magistrate and the two policemen to appear before the court on July 16 to explain why they tortured the accused, who had secured anticipatory bail from the High Court, and extorted Tk72 lakh from them.

The HC also asked the Inspector General of Police to inform the court about what steps he has taken in this connection.

Advocate Mojibor Rahman stood for the petitioner.

On June 11, Advocate Mojibur drew the attention of the court about the incident after attaching a report published in a national daily. Then the court asked to submit a written petition.

According to the report, two policemen—ASP Russel Monir and Mostafizur- unleashed torture on some accused and their relatives and extorted Tk 72 lakh.

Abu Jafar, elder brother of one of the accused, submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police.

A three-member probe body, headed by Shariatpur Additional Police Super Muhammad Badiuzzaman, formed to look into the incident.

According to the written complaint, On May 23, a mugging case was filed with Padma Bridge South Police Station. Ahmed Chokdar, Saddam Chokdar, Bakul Chokdar and seven others were accused in the case. On May 29, Saddam, Saidul and Bakul secured bail from the High Court.

On May 30, they along with another accused Anwar went to the house of Alamgir, a friend of Saddam, in Keraniganj

On Information, SP Monir and OC Mostafizur went to the house along with Jajira Upazila Chhatra League President Rubel and 10/12 policemen.

SP Monir tore down the bail paper and beat Saddam and Bakul up mercilessly with sticks .At one stage, they also gouged out the nails of their hands and toes.

They unleashed the torture on them from 1am till 8pm on May 31.

Later, police took the four blindfolded to Jajira Padma Bridge side and took Saidul and Anwar to another place from there.

They threatened Saddam and Bakul that they will be put in crossfire if they don't pay Tk72 lakh..

They also brought Bakul's wife Sanzida, two years-old son, father Rashid, mother Ramela and cousin Abu Jafar to the police station and assaulted them after confining them.

Later the other relatives of Saddam and Bakul provided Tk72 lakh to SP Monir and OC Mostafizur through cheques, according to the complaint.