HC summons NCTB chairman over mistakes in textbooks 

The High Court has summoned the chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to explain why there is incorrect information about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War in the textbooks of classes 6-11.

He has been asked to appear before the court on 29 November to explain the matter.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Suhrawardy passed the order on Wednesday (23 November).

Earlier, Md Alamgir, parent of a student of Vikarunnisa Noon School and College filed the writ.

Lawyer Ali Mostafa Khan Apu stood for the writ in court. Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan appeared for the state.

Ali Mostafa Khan Apu said that in 2021, the High Court issued a rule over the said mistakes in textbooks.

"It asked why effective steps should not be taken to correct the mistakes in the textbooks of secondary and higher secondary levels," said Apu.

Education secretary, NCTB chairman, member (Curriculum) and secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The High Court summoned the chairman of NCTB Wednesday in continuation of the rule hearing.