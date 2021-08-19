HC summons man, 2 daughters following Japanese mother’s writ

The High Court on Thursday ordered a Bangladeshi man to appear before the court along with his two daughters after his Japanese wife had filed a writ petition to get back her daughters.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule today after Nakano Eriko filed the petition this morning.

The HC bench also directed the officer-in-charges of Gulshan and Adabor police stations to ensure the attendance of Sharif Imran, his two daughters and his sister before the court on 31 August.

The court also barred Sharif and his two daughters from travelling abroad for the next 30 days.

According to the writ's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir, Sharif and Nakano married according to Japanese law in 2008.

They had three daughters in their 12-year married life in Tokyo until Sharif filed for divorce on 18 January this year.

Sharif wanted to keep his daughters with him but Eriko did not agree. At one stage, Sharif took his two daughters Jasmin Malika, 11, and Lila Lina, 10, in his custody while they were returning from school.

Sharif appealed for his daughters' passport through his lawyer on 25 January but was rejected by Eriko.

On 28 January, Eriko filed a case with the family court in Tokyo seeking its directive on Sharif to return her daughters.

Later on 9 February, Sharif acquired the passports of his daughters and returned to Bangladesh on 21 February.

In pursuit of her daughters, Eriko also came to Bangladesh on 18 July and filed the writ with the HC.