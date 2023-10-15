HC summons Khaleda’s adviser Habib for contempt of court

The High Court today summoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Habibur Rahman Habib to appear before it on 6 November for making derogatory comments about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil issued a rule on the day asking the BNP leader to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him for making derogatory remarks about Justice Akhtaruzzaman.

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Islam told reporters on Sunday (15 October) that BNP leader Habibur's speech regarding Justice Akhtaruzzaman was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court.

In a video clip circulated on social media, Habibur Rahman Habib made derogatory comments about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman for sentencing Khaleda Zia in the Orphanage Trust corruption case.

While serving as a judge in the judicial court, Akhtaruzzaman pronounced a judgement on 8 February 2018, sentencing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to 5 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, he was appointed as a judge in the High Court Division.