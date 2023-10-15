HC summons Khaleda’s adviser Habib for contempt of court

Court

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

HC summons Khaleda’s adviser Habib for contempt of court

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 05:07 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court today summoned BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Habibur Rahman Habib to appear before it on 6 November for making derogatory comments about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil issued a rule on the day asking the BNP leader to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be brought against him for making derogatory remarks about Justice Akhtaruzzaman. 

Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Islam told reporters on Sunday (15 October) that BNP leader Habibur's speech regarding Justice Akhtaruzzaman was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court. 

In a video clip circulated on social media, Habibur Rahman Habib made derogatory comments about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman for sentencing Khaleda Zia in the Orphanage Trust corruption case.

While serving as a judge in the judicial court, Akhtaruzzaman pronounced a judgement on 8 February 2018, sentencing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to 5 years in jail in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. Later, he was appointed as a judge in the High Court Division.

Top News

High Court / summoned / BNP / contempt of court charge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

37m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World