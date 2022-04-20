HC summons five DCs for failing to demolish illegal brick kilns

Court

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

HC summons five DCs for failing to demolish illegal brick kilns

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
The High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected
The High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected

The High Court has summoned the environment department's director-general and five deputy commissioners for their failure to comply with an order to demolish illegal brick kilns in Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi and Narayanganj.

They have been asked to appear in court on 17 May to explain their failure.

Upon a petition, the High Court bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the order on Wednesday.

Earlier on 1 March, following a supplementary petition, the court asked the authorities concerned to demolish all illegal brick kilns in the five districts within 15 days.

The petitioner, advocate Manzill Murshid, said to the media that the High Court had issued multiple orders to prevent air pollution. At one point, the court asked for a list of illegal brick kilns and the list of 319 illegal brick kilns came on 16 February.

"We sought court directives to close the brick kilns. Then the deputy commissioners reported they had closed many brick kilns. But a journalist from Savar said in an investigative report that many brick kilns which the deputy commissioner said had been shut down were still open, ," he added.

Manzill Murshid said the order was issued on Wednesday after the court noticed investigative news published in a newspaper.  

The HC bench sought a list of brick kilns located in Dhaka and its surrounding districts following concerns about air pollution levels in Dhaka and the failure of local administrations to tackle the situation, asking deputy commissioners concerned to submit compliance reports.

As per the HC's directive, three deputy commissioners and two representatives of the other deputy commissioners participated in the virtual hearing on 16 February.

But Manzill Murshid said the raids conducted by district administrations do not have a lasting impact as they only impose fines during a raid and brickfield owners reopen the kilns soon after.

He added that most brick kilns are fined about Tk50,000 or less which does not affect their business very much.

Earlier in 2019, the HC gave a nine-point directive to handle air pollution which was not properly implemented and made pollution worse. So, earlier this month, the supplementary petitioner sought a four-point directive from the HC to better handle pollution.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / Brick kilns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

9h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

23m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

48m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home