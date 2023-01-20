HC summons DGME DG for failure to present documents of a student

Court

UNB
20 January, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 09:04 am

Related News

HC summons DGME DG for failure to present documents of a student

UNB
20 January, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 09:04 am
HC summons DGME DG for failure to present documents of a student

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summoned the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) on January 24 for his failure to present documents of a medical student last year.

HC bench of Justice Jafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a petition in this regard, said the plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir.
The HC asked DG Tito Mia to explain his failure to present with the documents and files in person, he said.

One Shariful Islam got admitted at Chattogram BGC Trust Medical College in 2021 but Bangladesh Medical College and Dental Council authority didn't register his roll number due to an unknown reason.

Being aggrieved, the student filed a writ petition at the HC.

After hearing, an HC bench asked the DG to present main documents and other papers related to admission in November last year.

As he failed to do so, the HC again on Thursday asked the DG to present with the documents on January 24.

Bangladesh / Top News

Directorate General of Medical Education / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

47m | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

52m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

3h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

16h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

2h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects