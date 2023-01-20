HC summons DGME DG for failure to present documents of a student

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summoned the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) on January 24 for his failure to present documents of a medical student last year.

HC bench of Justice Jafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing a petition in this regard, said the plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir.

The HC asked DG Tito Mia to explain his failure to present with the documents and files in person, he said.

One Shariful Islam got admitted at Chattogram BGC Trust Medical College in 2021 but Bangladesh Medical College and Dental Council authority didn't register his roll number due to an unknown reason.

Being aggrieved, the student filed a writ petition at the HC.

After hearing, an HC bench asked the DG to present main documents and other papers related to admission in November last year.

As he failed to do so, the HC again on Thursday asked the DG to present with the documents on January 24.