HC summons DGHS DG for not recruiting prison doctors

Court

UNB
17 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:59 pm

Related News

HC summons DGHS DG for not recruiting prison doctors

UNB
17 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summoned the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for not complying with its directive over the recruitment of 48 doctors to the vacant posts in the prisons of the country.

The court asked him to appear before it on 24 January for an explanation.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order following a writ petition filed by advocate JR Khan Robin.

JR Khan Robin said, on 23 June 2019, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to submit a list of the capacity of prisons, the number of prisoners and doctors and the vacancies of doctors in all prisons across the country.

The jail authorities reported to the court in November 2019 that there were only 10 doctors against 141 posts in 68 prisons. After seeing the report, the HC ordered the recruitment of doctors in the prisons.

On 21 September 2021, it was reported to the court that 112 doctors were appointed in 68 prisons in the country against a total of 141 vacant posts.

Then the HC ordered the speedy appointment of doctors in the remaining vacant posts. But health authorities did not take any initiative in this regard.

Following an appeal, the court upheld the previous order on 15 November last year and ordered the Inspector General of Prisons and the Secretary to the Security Services Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit a report on it.

Later, the inspector general of prisons submitted a report on 13 December.

According to the report, 68 prisons and a prison hospital in the country have a total number of 141 posts of doctors at various levels. It was reported that 93 doctors were appointed against 141 posts.

Later, the court ordered the recruitment of doctors to the remaining 38 vacant posts by 7 January.

Top News / Health

DGHS / High Court (HC) / prison doctors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

45m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

20m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades