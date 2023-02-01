HC summons AL leader for attempting to kill palm trees using poison

Court

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 10:31 pm

Photo: Collected
The High Court (HC) has summoned an Awami League leader from Rajshahi for allegedly trying to kill trees using poison.

Shahriar Alam, senior vice president of Suvodanga union Awami League, has been accused of trying to kill 50 palm trees planted on the side of the government road in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi by using poison.

The accused has been asked to appear in court on 12 February and give an explanation regarding the incident.

Taking into consideration a news article published in a national daily, the HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan gave this suo motu rule on Wednesday (1 February).

The court said that Bagmara upazila nirbahi officer and agriculture officer will jointly conduct an on-site investigation and submit a report along with pictures of the mentioned palm trees in the court within the next seven days.

Bagmara upazila agriculture officer was ordered to be physically present in the court while submitting the report. Also, the court asked to send a copy of the order to the divisional forest officer.

The court also issued a show-cause notice asking why Shahriar Alam will not be ordered to pay adequate compensation and face legal action for using poison to kill 50 palm trees. The defendants were given seven days to respond to the notice. 

