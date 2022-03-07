HC summons 77 PLFSL defaulters

Court

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 09:14 pm

The High Court has summoned 77 individuals and institutions who defaulted on loans of Tk5 lakh and more from People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL), asking them to explain why they did not repay the loan on time as directed by the court.

The defaulters have been directed to be in court on 11, 12, and 19 April.

Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar issued the order on Monday after a hearing of a petition of the new PLFSL board.

In its order, the court said the Inspector General of Police has been directed to arrest them if they do not comply with the order.

Barrister Mejbaur Rahman Chowdhury, who moved for the petition, told the media that last year the same court summoned 280 individuals and institutions who had defaulted on loans of Tk5 lakh or more taken from PLFSL.

They appeared in court and promised to repay the loan within the next six months. The Court also gave an order of exemption from attendance. But the 77 individuals and institutions violated the order and did not repay any money at all.

