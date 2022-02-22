HC suggests filing writ over ACC officer firing

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday suggested to the 10 Supreme Court Lawyers to file a writ petition, challenging the order of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) terminating its deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin.

Following a letter from the lawyers to the HC, seeking appropriate action against the ACC's order, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the suggestion.

Earlier on Sunday (20 February), Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir and nine other lawyers sent a letter to the HC bench through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court according to the rules.

In the letter, they pleaded to the court to look into the matter of the firing of Sharif Uddin and take appropriate legal action.

Advocate Shishir Monir on Tuesday verbally applied to the court to accept the letter as public interest litigation. Then, the court suggested filing a writ petition.

After the court hearing, Shishir Monir told the media that they will file a writ petition in the High Court by 23 February.

On 16 February, the ACC sacked Sharif, who reportedly became a target of a section of officials for his actions in Chattogram, under clause 54 (2) of Anti-Corruption Commission Employees (Service) Rules 2008.

The provision empowered the commission to fire its employees anytime without assigning any reason.

The next day, the ACC officials for the first time in its history held a demonstration, protesting the termination of deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin.