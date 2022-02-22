HC suggests filing writ over ACC officer firing

Court

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:07 pm

Related News

HC suggests filing writ over ACC officer firing

Some lawyers on Sunday sent a letter to the HC, seeking appropriate action against ACC’s order

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 09:07 pm
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday suggested to the 10 Supreme Court Lawyers to file a writ petition, challenging the order of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) terminating its deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin.

Following a letter from the lawyers to the HC, seeking appropriate action against the ACC's order, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the suggestion.

Earlier on Sunday (20 February), Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir and nine other lawyers sent a letter to the HC bench through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court according to the rules.

In the letter, they pleaded to the court to look into the matter of the firing of Sharif Uddin and take appropriate legal action. 

Advocate Shishir Monir on Tuesday verbally applied to the court to accept the letter as public interest litigation. Then, the court suggested filing a writ petition.

After the court hearing, Shishir Monir told the media that they will file a writ petition in the High Court by 23 February.

On 16 February, the ACC sacked Sharif, who reportedly became a target of a section of officials for his actions in Chattogram, under clause 54 (2) of Anti-Corruption Commission Employees (Service) Rules 2008.

The provision empowered the commission to fire its employees anytime without assigning any reason.

The next day, the ACC officials for the first time in its history held a demonstration, protesting the termination of deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / ACC officer Sharif Uddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

10m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business