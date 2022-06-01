HC stays trial against journo Kajol in 3 cases under DSA

Journalist Kajol. Photo: Collected.
Journalist Kajol. Photo: Collected.

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday stayed for two months the trial proceedings of three cases filed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act.

The HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Atowar Rahman passed the order after hearing on Kajol's petition.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua appeared for Kajol and deputy attorney general Sujit Chatterjee represented the state.

At the same time, the HC sought all the documents of these cases from the lower court.

The High Court also fixed 28 July for hearing on these appeals.

On 1 February, barrister Jyotirmoy filed the petition with the High Court seeking a stay on the framing of charges against Kajol in the three DSA cases.

On 8 November last year, the Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against Kajol in three cases filed under the stringent law.

Kajol went missing on 10 March 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.

They were sued under the act for publishing and sharing an article on various social media platforms about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.

Two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations, respectively, under the same act on 10 and 11 March last year.

After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) near the Benapole border on 3 May 2020, and produced in a Jashore court the same day.

Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as the Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the CrPC.

On 24 November 2020, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.

On 17 December that year, the High Court granted him bail in the remaining two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release. He was freed from Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December last year.

