HC stays suspension order of CoU student Iqbal

The High Court on Monday stayed the suspension order of Comilla University student Muhammad Iqbal Monowar for six months.

The HC bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice Md Ali Reza issued the order after the hearing of a writ petition filed by Iqbal Monowar challenging the legality of his suspension order.

A rule was also issued asking the university authorities concerned and government to explain as to why the suspension order should not be declared illegal.

Iqbal Monowar, a final year student of the English Departmant and campus correspondent of daily Jaijaidin, was suspended on 2 August for reporting on a speech delivered by the university's Vice-Chancellor VC AFM Abdul Moyeen during a university programme.

With the HC order, there is no legal bar for Iqbal to attend the classes and exams at the university and run his academic activities following the HC order.

On 31 July, Iqbal filed a report titled "Corruption is the reason for development in Bangladesh: CoU VC" which was published in the daily

The university suspended Monowar on allegations of "violating university discipline".

The suspension order stated that Monowar allegedly distorted a statement made by the VC and intentionally circulated it with misleading information to tarnish the university's image.

However, Monowar refuted the allegations and claimed that he only reported the statement made by the VC during a programme.