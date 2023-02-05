HC stays lower court order barring GM Quader from party activities

Court

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 08:58 pm

The High Court on Sunday stayed an order of a Dhaka court for eight weeks that had asked Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

The court also asked the government to explain within four weeks why the lower court order would not be scrapped permanently.

After a preliminary hearing on an appeal of GM Quader, the HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz issued the order for eight weeks, GM Quader's lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam told the media.

As a result, there will be no more bar for GM Quader to perform his duties as the chairman of the Jatiya Party (JaPa), he said.

But Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha told TBS that he would file an appeal against the HC order.

Earlier on 19 January, a Dhaka court upheld the order of Dhaka first joint district court that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities after hearing an appeal filed by GM Quader.

On 4 October, Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order to refrain GM Quader from party activities. In view of the plaintiff's application, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers appealed on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban order on GM Quader from serving as the chairman of the party as per the constitution.
 

