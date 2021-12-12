HC stays trial proceedings of a criminal case against Dr Yunus 

Court

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 10:05 pm

Related News

HC stays trial proceedings of a criminal case against Dr Yunus 

It also issued a rule upon the concerned departments to explain why they should not be directed to scrap the case

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
HC stays trial proceedings of a criminal case against Dr Yunus 

The High Court (HC) has stayed for six months, the trial proceedings of a criminal case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman, Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, on a charge of violating labour laws. 

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan on Sunday passed the order after hearing a petition challenging the legality of the case.   

The HC also issued a rule upon concerned departments of the government to explain why they should not be directed to scrap the trial proceedings of the case filed against Dr Yunus on a charge of violating labour laws.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol moved for Dr Yunus in court.

On 9 September, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) labour inspector, Arifuzzaman, filed a case against four people, including Dr Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom, with Dhaka Labour Court-3 for violating labour laws. 

The three others are Grameen Telecom MD Ashraful Hasan, Directors Nur Jahan Begum, and Shahjahan. 

The court has issued summons to the four accused to appear in court by October 12.

According to the case documents, the DIFE found violations of labour laws by Grameen Telecom like not regularising 101 staff, not depositing a certain amount of profits in the labourers' welfare fund and other infractions, filing a case under multiple sections of the law.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

11h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

13h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

13h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

13h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief