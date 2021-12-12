HC stays trial proceedings of a criminal case against Dr Yunus 

The High Court (HC) has stayed for six months, the trial proceedings of a criminal case filed against Grameen Telecom Chairman, Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, on a charge of violating labour laws.

The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan on Sunday passed the order after hearing a petition challenging the legality of the case.

The HC also issued a rule upon concerned departments of the government to explain why they should not be directed to scrap the trial proceedings of the case filed against Dr Yunus on a charge of violating labour laws.

Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol moved for Dr Yunus in court.

On 9 September, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) labour inspector, Arifuzzaman, filed a case against four people, including Dr Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom, with Dhaka Labour Court-3 for violating labour laws.

The three others are Grameen Telecom MD Ashraful Hasan, Directors Nur Jahan Begum, and Shahjahan.

The court has issued summons to the four accused to appear in court by October 12.

According to the case documents, the DIFE found violations of labour laws by Grameen Telecom like not regularising 101 staff, not depositing a certain amount of profits in the labourers' welfare fund and other infractions, filing a case under multiple sections of the law.