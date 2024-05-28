HC stays govt primary school teachers' recruitment process for 6 months over question paper leakage

Court

UNB
28 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:03 pm

Related News

HC stays govt primary school teachers' recruitment process for 6 months over question paper leakage

HC sought to know why directives wouldn’t be given to hold fresh examinations as per the previous circular issued on 14 June last year

UNB
28 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 09:03 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today (28 May) stayed the recruitment process for the post of assistant teacher at government primary school under Dhaka and Chattogram for six months due to alleged question paper leakage in a written test held on 29 March.

An HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan ordered the authorities concerned to look into allegations of the question leakage after hearing a petition filed by 16 aspiring teachers.

As a result, the recruitment of the assistant teachers was held up.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also issued a rule seeking an explanation from the authorities concerned why the failure or inaction in holding a fair examination for the appointment of assistant teachers would not be declared beyond legal authority.

Moreover, the HC sought to know why directives wouldn't be given to hold fresh examinations as per the previous circular issued on 14 June last year.

Secretary to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry and director general of Directorate of Primary Education were made respondents to the rule asking to reply within four weeks.

Lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Hoque Suman represented the petitioners in the court while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy stood for the state.

Counsel Suman said the question paper of the third phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test was leaked and many students took the test in this leaked question.

The results of the test have already been published. Because of this, the published results have also been questioned. Some examinees from Dhaka and Chattogram filed a writ petition with the court seeking a stay on the investigation and examination process, he said.

The results of the written (MCQ) examination for the post of assistant teacher in government primary school were published on 21 April. The revised results of the written examination were published the next day and its viva test started on 9 May.

On 25 April, a national daily circulated saying "Solve in Dhaka, leaked in Madaripur: Primary Teacher Recruitment Test''.

Later, 16 teacher aspirants who sat for the written test filed the writ petition while the court held the hearing on Tuesday.

Top News

High Court / question paper leak / teacher recruitment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

5h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

12h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

3h | Videos
Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

Was this the end of Rafa in clay?

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

Cyclone Remal: Damage of Sundarbans becoming visible

5h | Videos
Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

Cars can be bought instantly in online auctions

55m | Videos