HC stays enlistment of operators by Ctg Port

The High Court has issued a six-month stay order to the Chattogram Port Authority's decision to enlist operators for handling ships due to violation of the legal procedure.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order after hearing a petition yesterday.

The court also issued a rule asking the port authority to explain as to why it would not be declared illegal the move to enlist operators for handling ships without following Bangladesh gazette and tender procedure.

The petition was filed by Tarek Kamal, managing director of ST Enterprise Limited, said the plaintiff's counsel Advocate Abir Abbas Chowdhury.

Earlier, the Chittagong port authority decided to enlist operators for handling local and foreign ships at Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia, outer anchorage in sea and other specialised jetties.

However, Chittagong Port Authority did not follow the "Regulations for Working of Chattogram Port (Cargo & Container)" and the related gazette in its decision, said Advocate Abir Abbas.

In view of this ST Enterprise filed a Writ Petition to the High Court against the decision.