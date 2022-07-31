HC stays DNCRP decision to fine Shohoz Tk2 lakh 

The High Court (HC) has stayed the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) decision to fine Shohoz.com for its reported negligence in the process of selling train tickets.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Liton passed the order on Sunday noon.

The judgement comes following a writ petition filed by the e-ticketing platform Shohoz.com challenging the legality of the Tk2 lakh fine on 26 July.

Lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam filed the writ petition on behalf of Shohoz.com.

In the writ, Shohoz.com has appealed to the court to suspend the fine by the DNCRP and issue a rule declaring the fine illegal.

Four including the commerce secretary and DNCRP have been made respondents to the rule.

On 20 July, DNCRP fined Shohoz.com, an online ticketing platform of the country, Tk2 lakh after finding evidence of its mismanagement in selling tickets for Bangladesh Railway (BR).

The DNCRP organised a hearing after receiving a complaint from Mohiuddin Rony, a 4th-year student of Dhaka University's Theatre and Performance Studies Department, over irregularities in ticket sales by Shohoz.com.

However, Shohoz claimed there was no negligence while providing service.

In a statement, the company said service was provided to Mohiuddin Roni following the terms and conditions mentioned on the ticketing website of Bangladesh Railway (www.eticket.railway.gov.bd).

Later, Mohiuddin Roni suspended his movement against various irregularities of Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the Railways secretary and Director General at Rail Bhaban.

