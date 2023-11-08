HC slams ACC for prioritising minor graft cases over big ones

Rezaul Karim
08 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:11 pm

Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay
Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay

   

 

The High Court has criticised the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for prioritising investigations into minor corruption cases instead of focusing on large-scale corruption involving billions of taka.

The HC expressed concern that the ACC is wasting resources by pursuing petty corruption cases while neglecting more significant corruption scandals.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal made the observation in the full copy of the verdict in a corruption case published yesterday.

In the verdict, the HC criticised the ACC for spending excessive resources on investigating petty corruption cases, noting that it spends between Tk5 lakh and Tk20 lakh to prosecute cases involving bribes as small as Tk5,000.

On 14 December 2022, the verdict was delivered, overturning the convictions of Deputy Assistant Engineer Kamruzzaman Sarkar and Technician Abdur Rahim of Titas Gas, who had been previously found guilty of accepting a bribe of Tk15,000.

The High Court emphasised that eradicating corruption among individuals covered under the Warrant of Precedence is crucial for building a corruption-free Bangladesh.

The court asserted that if those holding positions of authority remain free from corruption, it becomes significantly harder for others to engage in corrupt practices.

In line with this principle, the High Court presented 16 recommendations to Parliament for fostering a corruption-free society.

The recommendations include recruiting ACC officers through the same process as the appointment of judges in the subordinate courts through the same institution.

The High Court also recommended the establishment of a separate, independent, and impartial recruitment board for the recruitment of other ACC employees.

It also mentioned the appointment of retired judges of the Supreme Court for the ACC chairman's post, and retired judges from the High Court for the post of ACC members.

The High Court further proposed the creation of distinct prosecution panels for cases handled by the ACC within both the High Court and subordinate courts. These panels should consist of reputable, proficient, and seasoned lawyers, with a requirement for their periodic reconstitution every three years.

Furthermore, the court emphasised the need for enhanced transparency in the ACC's operations. This includes regular publication of corruption complaints, case details, investigation updates, findings, and asset information at various intervals.

   

