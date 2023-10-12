HC sentences former chief judicial magistrate of Cumilla to jail for disobeying order, later grants bail

People often lose trust in the judiciary because of the long time it takes to process a case in Bangladeshi courts. Photo: Collected

Former Chief Judicial Magistrate of Cumilla Sohel Rana, who was sentenced to one month of imprisonment for disobeying the High Court's order to suspend the proceedings of a case, has secured bail.

A High Court Bench of Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice Masud Hasan Dolon gave the verdict on Thursday (12 October).

At the same time, the court fined him Tk5,000.

Senior lawyer Shah Manjurul Haque heard on behalf of Sohel Rana in the court. He was ordered to surrender after the verdict.

Shah Manzrul Haque told reporters, "The High Court had ordered a stay of proceedings in a criminal case. Later, the copy of this order went to Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Sohel Rana. He disobeyed the order of the High Court and continued the trial."

He said that although Sohail Rana tendered an unconditional apology to the court for disobeying the court's order, the court did not accept it.

Currently, Sohel Rana is attached to the Ministry of Law as an additional district judge.

Later, Sohail Rana appeared before the High Court bench delivering the judgment at around 2pm and applied for bail through a lawyer.

After the hearing, the court granted him bail on the condition that he appeal against the verdict to the Appellate Division.