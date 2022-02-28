HC seeks written explanation of ACC’s Sharif Uddin being fired

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 07:42 pm

Court orders explanation to be submitted by 8 March

Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected
Sharif Uddin. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a written explanation for why its deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin was fired.

The HC bench  Justice Mdof Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order on Monday after hearing a public interest litigation.

The explanation has to be submitted by 8 March.

ACC lawyer Khorshed Alam Khan is directed to comply with the order.  

The court also directed writ petitioner Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir to submit copies of different media reports and documents in favour of Sharif Uddin, said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin.

On 16 February, the ACC sacked Sharif Uddin, reportedly for his actions in Chattogram, based on clause 54 (2) of ACC's Employees (Service) Rules 2008. The provision empowers the commission to fire any of its employees at any time without showing any particular reason.

According to media reports, he was targeted by some ACC officials.

The next day, a number of ACC employees, for the first time in the organisation's history, staged demonstrations protesting the termination of Sharif Uddin.

