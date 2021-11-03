HC seeks probe report on Rangpur ‘custodial death’

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:22 pm

HC seeks probe report on Rangpur ‘custodial death’

The court has also sought the autopsy report of the deceased

HC seeks probe report on Rangpur ‘custodial death’

The High Court (HC) has directed Rangpur police to submit their probe report on an alleged custodial death and subsequent mob attack at a local police station.

Besides, the court has also sought the autopsy report of the deceased, Tajul Islam, and copies of case documents by 11 November, after Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta submitted a statement given by Rangpur police on the incident before it.

The statement said police have conducted an inquest on the body of Tajul Islam and found no injury marks.

The HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the suo motu rule on Wednesday.

The court fixed 15 November for further hearing and order on the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, HC directed DAG Amit to submit a report on action taken on Tajul's alleged custodial death at Haragachh union of Rangpur by 3 October.

The order was issued after Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua brought the matter to the HC's attention and sought the court's directive for an investigation regarding the reported death.

According to witnesses and locals, Tajul was allegedly tortured to death on the spot after being arrested by Haragachh police on Monday.

Police, however, claim they did not torture Tajul.

Tajul, a resident of Dalal Hat-Nayatari village under Haragachh police station, was arrested from an adjacent area on Monday evening with drugs in his possession, according to police.

But, he put up a fight resist arrest and tried to flee, they said adding that he later fell ill and died.

As news of his death spread across the locality, an angry mob threw brickbats at Haragachh Police Station on the day. They vandalised several vehicles, including police vehicles.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Rangpur metropolitan police (RPMP) appointed a four-member probe committee headed by Mehedul Karim, additional Commissioner of RPMP.
The other members of the committee included Assistant commissioner Arifuzzaman (Member Secretary), Deputy Commissioner Abu Bakkar Siddique and Kazi Muttakin.
 

