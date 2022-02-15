HC seeks plan to reduce air pollution 

As air pollution goes up, so do admissions for asthma and other respiratory ailments. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to put forward proposals on how to reduce air pollution and identify the most polluted areas in the country.

Besides, the defendants have been asked to report on the implementation of the directives to the court within four months.

A virtual HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order on Tuesday after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition.

Earlier, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) filed the writ petition seeking necessary instructions to prevent air pollution, reports Prothom Alo.

Lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan appeared for the writ petitioner and Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state at the hearing.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered the installation of Continuous Air Monitoring Station (CAMS) at suitable locations for constant monitoring of the air quality and introduce an alert system to protect the people from hazardous and unhealthy winds.

Apart from this, it has been directed to develop alternative methods of burning bricks and implement the action plan in this regard.

The court has fixed 26 June for the next hearing date on the issue.