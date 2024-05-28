HC seeks list of legal and illegal foreign workers in Bangladesh

The High Court has asked to submit a report detailing the number of foreign workers living in Bangladesh, both legally and illegally.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been directed to implement this order.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan issued the order today (28 May), following a hearing on a writ petition in this regard.

Advocate Salahuddin Regan had earlier filed the writ, seeking an investigation into the number of legal and illegal foreign workers employed in workplaces across Bangladesh.

Barrister Sarwar Hossain moved for the writ in the court hearing and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.