HC seeks list of all hills in Chattogram division

The High Court on Tuesday ordered a list of all the hills (including Dag-Khatian) located in five districts under Chattogram Division.

Besides, deputy commissioners of five districts of Chattogram – Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Khagrachari – and the Chattogram City Corporation have been asked to submit a report within three months.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order on Tuesday (31 January) after hearing a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela).

Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan appeared on behalf of Bela and was assisted by Advocate S Hasanul Banna.

At the same time, in light of the judgment announced by the High Court in 2012, the apex court also ordered a report on what measures the government agencies have taken to prevent mountain cutting.

The HC bench also instructed to take all necessary and effective measures to protect the existing hills from further damage, destruction and cutting, and display signboards on the hills prohibiting any sort of damage.

Moreover, the court directed to plant indigenous tree species on the hills which were previously cut down and protect those with boundaries.

Subject to the implementation of these instructions of the court, the court instructed concerned authorities to submit the report. The court asked the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation; secretary for Environment, Forests and Climate; secretary of Land; secretary of Housing and Public Works, Chattogram divisional commissioner, CDA chairman; director-general of the Department of Environment, and deputy commissioners of five districts to implement these orders.

Earlier in 2011, Bela filed a public interest writ petition to prevent hill-cutting.

In 2012, the High Court ordered the necessary measures to stop cutting of all hills located in those five districts of Chattogram. The court also ordered the demolition of any housing projects or brick kilns in the area.

The HC also instructed concerned authorities to stop deforestation and protect biodiversity in hilly areas.

However, Bela alleged that despite the court's clear instructions, concerned government officials did not take any firm steps to protect the hills.