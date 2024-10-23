HC scraps 4 extortion cases against Tarique Rahman

Court

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:42 pm

Senior lawyer Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and lawyer Barrister Kaiser Kamal appeared on behalf of Tarique Rahman in the hearing

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected

The High Court has scraped four extortion cases filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman during the tenure of the former caretaker government in 2007.

The High Court bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayetur Rahman issued the order today (23 October) after hearing the petitions for dismissal filed by Tarique Rahman's legal team.

Senior lawyer Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and lawyer Barrister Kaiser Kamal appeared on behalf of Tarique Rahman in the hearing.

The cases were filed in 2007 by various individuals at Gulshan, Kafrul, Shahbagh, and Dhanmondi police stations, accusing Tarique Rahman of extortion. The court, however, has now dismissed these four cases.

Following the court's decision, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon said, "Tarique Rahman's name wasn't even mentioned in the FIR. He was repeatedly taken into remand, tortured, and subjected to inhumane treatment. The court has ruled in favor of the petitions, thereby quashing the four cases."

Barrister Kaiser Kamal said, "These cases were filed in 2007 over incidents that allegedly occurred in 2004. These false extortion charges were brought against Tarique Rahman during the 1/11 caretaker government."

"In 2008, the court stayed the proceedings of these cases following petitions by Tarique Rahman and issued a rule. Today, the court has heard that rule and granted it, meaning these cases no longer exist. Additionally, the court also granted bail in another case," he added. 

 

