HC rules on removal of haat-bazar, other infrastructures from highways

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling asking why the inaction of the authorities in removing the infrastructures including haat-bazar, and vehicles like Bhotbhoti, Nasimon-Karimon, from highways to ensure the safe movement of citizens should not be deemed illegal.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the rule today (16 January) after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.

The road transport secretary, BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority) authority, and chief of Highway Police have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

This ruling comes after a writ petition was filed, requesting the High Court's intervention to remove the illegal structures and vehicle parking from highways.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy, Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad along with Anis Ul Mawa appeared in the court on behalf of the state, while Lawyer SM Badrul Islam represented the petitioner.

The writ petition, submitted by Lawyer SM Badrul Islam on 15 January, urged the High Court to instruct the removal of illegal structures, haat-bazar, Bhotbhoti, Nasimon-Karimon vehicles on highways across the country to enhance the safety of citizens during their movement.