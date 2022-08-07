HC rule for state recognition of armed resistance builders after Bangabandhu killing

The High Court (HC) on Sunday asked the Government to explain why a high-level committee should not be formed for the state recognition and rehabilitation of those who built armed resistance after the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members.

The court also sought explanation of why the inaction in the state recognition and rehabilitation of them should not be declared illegal.

The law secretary, home secretary, secretary to the liberation war affairs ministry, social welfare secretary, and cultural affairs secretary were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

After a hearing on a writ petition regarding it, the HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order.

Advocate Md Bakir Uddin Bhuiya moved for the petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state.