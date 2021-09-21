HC rule to protect River Sutang, Shailajura canal in Habiganj

Court

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:26 pm

Related News

HC rule to protect River Sutang, Shailajura canal in Habiganj

The 82-kilometre-long Sutang river once played a vital role in the communication and livelihoods of locals but has now been crippled by industrial pollution

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:26 pm
HC rule to protect River Sutang, Shailajura canal in Habiganj

The High Court (HC) issued a rule on Sunday asking the government why its failure to protect River Sutang and its connected Shailajura canal in Habiganj from pollution should not be declared unconstitutional, illegal, and against the public interest.

An HC bench issued the rule after a preliminary public interest litigation hearing filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela).

The court also directed the government to form an independent committee within the next two months to make sure the pollution decreases, instructing the government to test the Shailajura canal water every three months and submit compliance reports to the court.

Notably, from 17 June – 19 June, the Daily Desh Rupantor published three consecutive investigative reports regarding the industrial pollution in Habiganj.

Based on the reports and other published news about Habiganj's River Sutang, the Bela writ petition said the 82-kilometre-long river once played a vital role in the communication and livelihoods of locals.

But industrial waste generated by factories in Alipur of Shayestaganj Upazila in Habiganj is coming down the Shailajura canal and ending up in the river. Due to the persistent pollution, the river's water has become discoloured, with a foul odour, and farmers cannot use the water for irrigation anymore.

The pollution has also endangered the biodiversity of the river. And, humans and non-human life in the vicinity heavily depending on the river water now face increased danger of not only skin diseases but also various other severe ailments.

Bela filed the public interest litigation under these circumstances, filed by lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

 

 

Top News

River Sutang / High Court (HC)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

4h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

8h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

8h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly