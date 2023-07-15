HC recalls detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

The High Court has recall its previous order to seize a Liberia-flagged ship called "MV Panagia Kanala" that docked at the outer anchorage of Mongla Port carrying coal from Indonesia for Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat.

Following the HC order, there is no legal bar to unload coal from the ship.

A single High Court bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury passed the order on Saturday (15 July), making a supplementary cause list on the Supreme Court's weekend.

According to the court's bench officer, the court has withdrawn its previous order in the national interest as the coal was brought for the Rampal thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, both parties are likely to file a settlement application in the court.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to send a copy of the order to the Mongla port authorities through court martial.

Earlier on 12 July, the High Court issued a detention order against "MV Panagia Kanala" that docked at Mongla Port carrying 31,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal Power Plant.

The court passed the order in favour of a Chinese company CCX Shipping Co Limited.

Abul Hasan, local representative of the Chinese company, filed the case seeking order to detain the ship as security for payment of its claim of Tk2.99 crore from the owner of the ship.

The court also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.