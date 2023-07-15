HC recalls detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

Court

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

HC recalls detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

Following the HC order, there is no legal bar to unload coal from the ship

TBS Report
15 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 05:06 pm
HC recalls detention order of ship carrying coal for Rampal Power Plant

The High Court has recall its previous order to seize a Liberia-flagged ship called "MV Panagia Kanala" that docked at the outer anchorage of Mongla Port carrying coal from Indonesia for Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat. 

Following the HC order, there is no legal bar to unload coal from the ship.

A single High Court bench of Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury passed the order on Saturday (15 July), making a supplementary cause list on the Supreme Court's weekend.

According to the court's bench officer, the court has withdrawn its previous order in the national interest as the coal was brought for the Rampal thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, both parties are likely to file a settlement application in the court. 

The court also asked the authorities concerned to send a copy of the order to the Mongla port authorities through court martial. 

Earlier on 12 July, the High Court issued a detention order against "MV Panagia Kanala" that docked at Mongla Port carrying 31,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal Power Plant.

The court passed the order in favour of a Chinese company CCX Shipping Co Limited.

Abul Hasan, local representative of the Chinese company, filed the case seeking order to detain the ship as security for payment of its claim of Tk2.99 crore from the owner of the ship.

The court also directed the Mongla Sea Port Authority to refrain from issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the vessel until further notice.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Rampal Power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country