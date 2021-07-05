HC reprimands doctor accused in dowry case

The High Court (HC) reprimanded a doctor accused in a case filed by his former wife for torturing her for dowry.

The court, however, granted a six-month bail to Md Mostafizur Rahman Swapan, a doctor of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital who is now in prison.

The High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan granted the bail on Monday after hearing a petition filed by doctor Mustafizur.

"You are an educated person. Why is there an allegation of demanding dowry brought against you? You are a failed husband," the court said to the accused at the hearing.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Ahmed Mehedi and Advocate Md Ilius Hossain stood for doctor Mustafizur and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

At the hearing, Dr Mustafizur Rahman told the court that following a serious marital fight on 4 March this year, he divorced his wife two days later. But it was two months after the divorce that his wife filed the case against him, suggesting that the charges were false and unfounded

Citing case documents, state lawyer Tushar Kanti told the court that he (Mustafizur Rahman) had also tortured his wife. Before the case was filed there was a judicial inquiry and the case was filed only after the inquiry report and its findings, so he should not be granted bail.

However, after hearing the case, the court granted a six-month bail to the accused doctor.