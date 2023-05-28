HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO

The High Court (HC) today released full text of its judgment that declared the provision that allows upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) to perform duties as chief executive officer (CEO) of upazilas, illegal and contradictory with the constitution.

The High Court released the 24-page judgment and it was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Earlier on 29 March, the High Court division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel pronounced the judgment, after holding final hearing on two writ petitions filed in this regard.

The Appellate Division, however, stayed the High Court judgment till 5 June.

Senior jurist Ajmalul Hossain QC, Barrister Hassan MS Azim, Advocate Md Minhaduzzaman Liton moved for the writs, while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas stood for the state.

"The court declared Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act, illegal. After this judgment, the decision taken by upazila parishad would be implemented and the UNOs would be accountable to it," Barrister Hassan MS Azim said.