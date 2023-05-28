HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO

Court

BSS
28 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 09:49 pm

Related News

HC releases full text of judgment against UNO's job as upazila CEO

BSS
28 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 09:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) today released full text of its judgment that declared the provision that allows upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) to perform duties as chief executive officer (CEO) of upazilas, illegal and contradictory with the constitution.

The High Court released the 24-page judgment and it was uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Earlier on 29 March, the High Court division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel pronounced the judgment, after holding final hearing on two writ petitions filed in this regard.

The Appellate Division, however, stayed the High Court judgment till 5 June.

Senior jurist Ajmalul Hossain QC, Barrister Hassan MS Azim, Advocate Md Minhaduzzaman Liton moved for the writs, while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas stood for the state.

"The court declared Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act, illegal. After this judgment, the decision taken by upazila parishad would be implemented and the UNOs would be accountable to it," Barrister Hassan MS Azim said.

Top News

High Court / UNO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

12h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

5h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

12h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget