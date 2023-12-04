HC rejects writ challenging RPO that govt officials cannot participate in national elections within 3 years of retirement

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The High Court (HC) today rejected a writ petition that challenged the Representation of the People Order (RPO) that military-civilian government officials cannot participate in the parliamentary elections until three years of their retirement.

As a result, government officials will not be allowed to participate in elections until three years after their retirement.

HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zeenat Haque issued the ruling on Monday (4 December).

The court said in its verdict that the argument the petitioners have shown that equal rights and fundamental rights are being undermined because they are not allowed to participate in the elections is not acceptable.

Senior Advocate Barrister Tania Amir, and Advocate Probir Neogi, appeared for the writ in the court.

Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz on behalf of the Election Commission and Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Amit Dasgupta on behalf of the state conducted the hearing.

On 29 November, a hearing was done on the ruling asking why the provision of government officials not allowed to participate in the national elections until three years after their retirement should not be invalid.

At the end of the hearing, the matter was kept pending.

On 7 November, the final hearing of the issued rule began, seeking to know why the provision not to allow military and civilian government officials to participate in the national elections until they have completed three years of retirement should not be illegal.

HC issued a ruling on 19 January seeking to know why the provision of not allowing military and civilian government officials to participate in the national elections should not be illegal until they have completed three years of retirement. The High Court bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the ruling.

The court passed this order after hearing a writ filed by retired military officer Brigadier General M Shamim Kamal.

The chief election commissioner, law secretary, home secretary, public administration secretary, local Government secretary and Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks. The writ was filed on 15 January this year challenging the provision of not allowing military-civilian government officials to participate in the national elections until they have completed three years of retirement.

RPO-1972 states that any government official cannot participate in the national election until three years after their retirement.

Challenging this provision, Brigadier General (retired) Md Shamim Kamal filed a writ in the HC