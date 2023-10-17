HC rejects Fakhrul’s plea to scrap indictment in vandalism case

The High Court has rejected BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's petition to scrap his indictment in a vandalism case lodged in 2012.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order on Tuesday (17 October).

According to lawyers, there is no legal bar to continue trial against Fakhrul in this case following the High Court order.

Advocate Zainul Abedin moved on behalf of Fakhrul in the court while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

On 3 September, a Dhaka court framed charges and formally initiated the trial against eight including BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in the vandalism case.

Mirza Fakhrul and other accused filed a petition with the High Court, requesting the dismissal of the indictment.

The other accused in the case are Jamaat-e Islami leader Dr Muhammad Shafiqul Islam Masud, Saiful Alam Nirob, Moazzem Hossain Babu, Azizul Bari Helal, Kazi Rezaul Haque Babu and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam.



According to the case, around 250 BNP, Jamaat activists led by Fakhrul and Rizvi blocked a part of the city's Mintu Road under Paltan Model police station on 9 December 2012. They vandalised a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and hurled crude bombs targeting it.



Md Aynal, driver of the DSCC truck filed a case in this connection.



On 23 October 2017, the investigating officer of the case, DB Police Sub-Inspector Anwar Hossain Khan pressed charge sheet against them.

