HC rejects BNP MP Harun’s appeal against jail term

Court

UNB
09 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

HC rejects BNP MP Harun’s appeal against jail term

MP Harun was behind bars for 16 months in the case filed over abusing duty-free import privilege

UNB
09 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 10:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has dismissed BNP lawmaker Harun-ur Rashid's appeal against a five-year jail term, awarded by a lower court in a case over abusing duty-free import facilities.

However, the single bench of Justice Md Selim, on Thursday, reduced the sentence to the term Harun has already spent in jail, meaning the BNP MP will not have to return to prison in the case.

MP Harun was behind bars for a total of 16 months in the case filed in 2007.

On 21 October, 2019, Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 sentenced Harun to five-year imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of Tk50 lakh, failing to pay which, another six-month in jail.

Two other accused in the case, Enayetur Rahman Bappi, managing director of Channel 9 and Ishtiak Sadek were handed jail-terms of two and three years respectively. They were also fined Tk one lakh and 40 lakhs respectively.

Later, the high court waived their fines and granted all three of them bails.

According to case dossiers, during the BNP term in 2005, MP Harun imported a Hummer, an expensive SUV, using his duty free facility under the MP quota. He then sold it to Ishtiak Sadek for Tk98 lakh and Sadek sold it the Channel 9 MD.

According to rules, if a duty-free vehicle is sold duty within three years of its purchase, the duty must be paid, which the BNP MP didn't.

On 7 March, 2007, Tejgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Yunus Ali filed the case against the three individual.

Harun, with a BNP ticket, won the Chapainawabganj-4 constituency seat in the 2018 election.

Top News

BNP / court / BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

10h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

4h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

4h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

4h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study