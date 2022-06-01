HC for recruiting 2,500 NTRCA registered people as teachers

The High Court (HC) in its judgment on Wednesday asked authorities concerned to recruit 2,500 people, who passed all the relevant exams of Non-government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), as teachers in different private educational institutions.

A High Court division bench of Justice Kashefa Hussain and Justice Fatema Najib passed the judgment, declaring absolute a rule after holding hearing on nine separate writ petitions filed in this regard.

"The NTRCA published the circular for 13th NTRCA exams in 2016 and 17,254 participants passed preliminary, written and viva voce exams successfully. But NTRCA did not recruit all of the successful candidates, making around 2,500 of them to file separate writ petitions in this regard," Advocate Mohammad Siddik Ullah Miah, who took part in the hearing for the petitioners, told BSS.

Apart from Advocate Miah, Advocate Moniruzzaman Asad and Advocate Md Faruk Hossain stood for the petitions before the court.

