HC recalls Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order in bribery case

The High Court on Wednesday (24 August) recalled the bail order of suspended Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Khandaker Enamul Basir a day after he got bail in a bribery case.

An HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order. Earlier on Tuesday (August 23), the same bench granted bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir.

Khandakar Enamul Basir was sentenced to eight years in a bribery case, as there was no bail application in the appeal documents. At the same time, the court removed his case from the agenda.

The court addressed Khandaker Enamul Basir's lawyer Advocate Farooq Alamgir Chowdhury and said, "We believe the lawyers. For this reason, we believed in your words and gave the order. You have held a bail hearing without attaching a bail application to Enamul Bashir's appeal docket. It is a crime. Secondly, you have submitted the bail application to the bench officer later without informing the court. This is another crime. We could refer you to the Bar Council for this professional misconduct. But we are not doing that. However, the bail order of Khandaker Enamul Basir is withdrawn and the case is being removed from the agenda."

On 23 February, a Dhaka court sentenced Enamul Basir to a total of eight years in two separate sections (five years and three years). At the same time, he was fined Tk80 lakh.