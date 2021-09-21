HC to pass order on Jhumon Das’s bail plea on 23 September

Court

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm

Related News

HC to pass order on Jhumon Das’s bail plea on 23 September

Since Jhumon’s arrest, various social, political and rights organisations have been demanding his release

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
HC to pass order on Jhumon Das’s bail plea on 23 September

The High Court (HC) set 23 September to pass its order on the bail plea filed by Jhumon Das of Sunamganj's Shalla upazila who has been in jail for over six months in a Digital Security Act (DSA) case.

The virtual bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol on Tuesday set the date after hearing Jhumon Das's bail petition.

Lawyer Z I Khan Panna, Nahid Sultana Juthi and Md Ashraf Ali moved for the petitioner and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the state. 

On 15 March, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh arranged a rally named 'Shan-e-Risalat Sammelan' in Sunamganj's Dirai upazila where its former Ameer Junaid Babunagari and joint secretary general Manunul Haque delivered sermons. 

Later, Jhumon Das posted a status on Facebook opining that Mamunul Haque's speech was disruptive to communal harmony, this was propagated as a derogatory comment against the Hefazat, and that led to mayhem in Noagaon village of Shalla upazila on March 17.

During the mayhem, miscreants vandalised and looted about 90 Hindu houses.

Earlier on 16 March, locals handed over Jhumon to the police to calm agitated Hefajat supporters and avoid possible attacks on the village for his Facebook post but all of this was in vain.

On 22 March, police showed Jhumon Das arrested under a DSA case.

Jhumon Das filed bail petitions in the trial court seven times and filed a bail petition to the High Court. Following the rejection of bail pleas multiple times, he filed a fresh plea seeking bail from the High court, says the petitioner's lawyer.

Since Jhumon's arrest, various political, social and rights organisations have been demanding his release from jail.

Jhumon Das's wife along with their one-year-old child joined different programmes organised by various organisations in the city, demanding his release.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jhumon Das / Shalla / court / High Court / bail plea / Sunamganj

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

4h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

8h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

8h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly