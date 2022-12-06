HC orders to trace down fake and unregistered doctors

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 03:48 pm

An HC bench of Justice Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the directives on Tuesday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has directed Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) to search out fake doctors and unregistered medical practitioners in the country and submit a probe report in this regard within the next 90 days.

An HC bench of Justice Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the directives on Tuesday (6 December) following the hearing on a writ petition filed to tighten the rules against medical scams.

The court also sought to know why the punishment should not be more than three years for those who practice medicine without registration.

Earlier in November, lawyer JR Khan Robin filed a petition with the HC. Two secretaries of the law ministry, the health secretary, the president and registrar of BMDC, and the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were made respondents in the writ.

It requested a ruling on why the failure of the defendants to increase the punishment for fake doctors - from a three-year jail term and Tk1 lakh fine to life imprisonment and death penalty with added fine - should not be declared illegal. The petition also asked for directions on why no recommendation should be made to increase the sentence.

On Monday (5 December), the hearing of the writ filed to amend Sections 28 (3) and 29 (2) of the "Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council Act-2010" and reform the punishment for unregistered physicians to life term and death sentence, with an aim to protect the health and safety of the countrymen.

The court had fixed 6 December to issue an order in this regard

