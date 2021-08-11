HC orders for speedy setting up of e-judiciary, e-court rooms

Court

HC orders for speedy setting up of e-judiciary, e-court rooms

The High Court has ordered for speedy setting up of e-judiciary and e-court rooms in courts across the country.

The individuals and authorities concerned including the law secretary have been asked to submit a report in this regard within the next two months.

The court has fixed 20 October for the next hearing on this matter.

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

Advocate Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state in court today.

Earlier, on 19 January 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking why e-judiciary and e-court rooms should not be set up in courts across the country.

On 11 December 2019, Advocate Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking directions to set up an e-judiciary. Nine people, including the law secretary, were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan said, "I filed this writ as the existing judicial system is in conflict with the spirit of Articles 31, 32 and 35 (3) of the Constitution, along with speedy trials and alleviation of suffering of the justice seekers."

