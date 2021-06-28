HC orders to revive Peoples Leasing

The High Court today ordered to a new management board to revice People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited (PLFSL), which came into limelight after investigating the money embezzlement case of Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder.



The bench of Justice, Mohammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order after hearing the pleas filed by 201 depositors.



The details on the new PLFSL board members will be cleared in the written order of the HC.

Advocate Ahsanul Karim stood for the petitioners, while Advocate Tajib-ul-Alam represented the Bangladesh Bank and advocate Mezbahur Rahman moved for the provisional liquidator of PLFSL Md Asaduzzaman.



Earlier last week, 201 depositors filed a petition seeking HC directives for reformation of PLFSL stating that for the interest of depositors, Bangladesh Bank can take measures for the reformation of the financial corporation as there is no legal procedure for closing them.

Advocate Ahsanul Karim said the HC has decided to formulate a new board for PLFSL and details on the board members will be disclosed later.



Halder, who is now living abroad, embezzled Tk 2,500 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).



Besides, an investigation by the central bank in 2014 revealed massive corruption by ILFSL directors, involving Tk670 crore.



They embezzled the money from the institution in different ways between 2004 and 2013, when M Moazzam Hossain was its chairman. Later in 2015, the central bank removed five board members.



On June 27, the finance ministry in a letter asked the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to take necessary steps to liquidate the institution.



It also directed the central bank to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against all officials involved in the money embezzlement of PLFS.



The instruction came after BB on May 21 proposed the ministry to lay off PLFS, which failed to pay back money to depositors.

The total loss of PLFS stood at Tk 2,324 crore at the end of December 2018. Its capital shortfall stood at Tk 2,013 crore. PLFS owed Tk 798 crore to different banks and financial institutions.



The size of its total loan portfolio was Tk1,145.18 crore, of which 67.46 percent was classified as of December last year.