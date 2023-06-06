HC orders recruitment of jail physicians in vacant posts within a month

Court

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:33 pm

The High Court on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to appoint doctors to the vacant posts in prisons across the country within a month.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Lawyer Md JR Khan Robin in early 2019 seeking necessary directives over vacant physician positions in jails.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in recruiting doctors in prisons and criticised the director general of the health directorate and the inspector general of prisons saying that power should be utilised for the service of humanity, not for abuse. 

Advocate Robin presented arguments in favour of the petition, while Advocate Shafiqul Islam represented the Department of Prisons and Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state.

At the beginning of the hearing, the petitioner said no doctors had been appointed to vacant positions in prisons for long. In reply, the bench said there is no shortage of doctors in Bangladesh. Many individuals have pursued medical degrees from private medical colleges as well.

The state's lawyer argued that out of 141 available positions, 125 doctors have already been appointed, and authorities are working to fill the remaining posts.

The court urged the health directorate and the prison authorities to promptly comply with the court order.

Earlier on 21 September 2021, it was reported to the court that 112 doctors were appointed in 68 prisons in the country against a total of 141 vacant posts. Then the HC ordered the speedy appointment of doctors in the remaining vacant posts.

High Court (HC) / prison doctors / DGHS / IG Prisons

