HC orders promotion of 44 lecturers to assistant professors in nationalised colleges

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court (HC) on Thursday (11 July) directed the authorities to promote 44 lecturers from various nationalised colleges to the rank of assistant professor.

A bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order in response to a writ petition filed on the matter. 

The court instructed that the promotion be implemented within 60 days of receiving a copy of the judgment.

Advocate Mohammad Siddique Ullah Mia stood for the writ petitioner, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta stood for the state.

The petition highlighted discrepancies arising from the nationalisation of colleges after 2018, where lecturers who previously received seventh-grade allowances were subsequently placed in the ninth grade. 

This led to demands for repayment of excess salaries received since 2018, which the court deemed discriminatory, said Siddique.

