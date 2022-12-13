HC orders probe into money laundering allegations against Sikder family 

The High Court (HC) has ordered a probe into the allegations of money laundering via international credit cards against Sikder Group Managing Director (MD) and National Bank Director Ron Haque Sikder and his family members.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order while hearing a writ plea submitted in this regard on Tuesday (13 December).

The court, issuing a rule, has directed Bangladesh Bank (BB), BFIU, CID and the ACC to investigate the matter and submit their findings by 15 January.

Lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury was present at the court on behalf of the writ.

Meanwhile, lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.