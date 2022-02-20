HC orders to physically produce Karim Uddin Bhorosa by 6 March

Court

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 10:10 pm

The High Court Sunday ordered to physically produce before the court businessman and former lawmaker Karim Uddin Bhorosa by 6 March. 

The HC bench comprising Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order against one of his sons Saiful Uddin Bhorosa in response to a writ filed by nine other children of Karim Uddin.

In the order, the HC asked the home secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), officer-in-charge of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police, OC of the Rangpur Kotwali thana, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner and OC of the Gulshan thana to take steps to implement the order.     

Besides, the HC ordered others concerned to ensure that the children of Karim Uddin could communicate and meet him.

In the writ, the nine children alleged that Saiful Uddin took Karim Uddin Bhorosa under his custody for nine months at his Gulshan residence as per the order of a trial court. 

The lawyers of the writ hearing said that Karim Uddin was elected MP three times. As he has grown old now, conflict developed among the children to take custody of him. In this situation, the trial court allowed one son to take his custody and ever since the other children could not meet him.

The wife, sons and daughters are also concerned over the whereabouts and safety of Karim Uddin. 

Advocate Afroza Feroza Mita, Barrister Kamrun Mahmud Dipa, Barrister Sabrina Zarin and Barrister M Abdul Qayum took part in the hearing for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state. 

