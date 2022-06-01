HC orders NTRCA to recommend 2,500 registered candidates for recruitments

Court

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

The High Court (HC) has directed the Non-government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) to recommend the authorities concerned to recruit 2,500 candidates, who passed all the relevant examinations for the positions of teachers in 2016.

The High Court bench of Justice Kashefa Hussain and Justice Fatema Najib delivered the verdict on Wednesday after holding hearings on nine separate writ petitions in this regard.

The NTRCA published the circular for the 13th NTRCA examinations in 2016, and the participants passed the preliminary, the written and the viva voce exams that year successfully, said Mohammad Siddik Ullah Miah, who moved one of the petitions.

But the NTRCA did not recruit all of the successful candidates, he went on.

That was why they filed separate writ petitions in this regard, he said.

Apart from him, Advocate Moniruzzaman Asad and Advocate Md Faruk Hossain stood for the petitioners.

