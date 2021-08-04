HC orders immediate release of two minors convicted by mobile court in Netrokona 

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of two minors from Netrokona, who were directed by a mobile court, to be sent to the Gazipur Child Development Centre on charges of getting married while they were still minors and not adults.

The order came from Justice M Enayetur Rahim's High Court bench, said Supreme Court Spokesperson and Special Officer, Barrister Md Saifur Rahman.

Rahman said the deputy commissioner of Netrokona, Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, was informed immediately after the order was issued by the HC, and the deputy commissioner said he had already settled the case and released the children.

On Wednesday morning, Supreme Court Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir sent an email to Justice Enayetur Rahim seeking immediate release of the two minors. The email attached a Prothom Alo report published earlier.

According to the report, on 1 August, a 15 year old girl was getting married to a boy of her age with both their families' consent in Duoj Union in Atpara Upazila of Netrokona. Later, the two minors were arrested under the instruction of Razia Sultana, assistant commissioner (Land), under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

The minors were then directed to be sent to the Gazipur Child Development Center.