HC orders immediate recruitment of prison doctors; gives authorities a month to comply

The High Court (HC) has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in recruiting doctors in the country's prisons. The director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the inspector general of prisons were summoned to court in this regard on Tuesday (6 June).

The HC bench, comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury, emphasised that power should be utilised for the service of humanity, not for its abuse while hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Md JR Khan Robin on 18 February in 2019, seeking necessary directives on the issue, according to media reports.

The court has directed the authorities to appoint doctors to the vacant posts in the jails within a month.

Advocate M R Khan Robin presented arguments in favour of the petition, while Advocate Shafiqul Islam represented the Department of Prisons. Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the government.

At the beginning of the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Robin stated that no doctors had been appointed to vacant positions in prisons yet.

The bench court responded, saying that there is no shortage of doctors in Bangladesh, as they can even be found on the streets. Many individuals have pursued medical degrees from private medical colleges as well.

The state's lawyer argued that out of 141 available positions, 125 doctors have already been appointed, and authorities are working to fill the remaining spots.

The court urged the DGHS and prison authorities to promptly comply with the court's orders. The court stressed that power should not be abused but rather used for the service of people. This should be remembered, it added.

On 21 September 2021, it was reported to the court that 112 doctors were appointed in 68 prisons in the country against a total of 141 vacant posts.

Then the HC ordered the speedy appointment of doctors in the remaining vacant posts. But health authorities did not take any initiative in this regard.

Following an appeal, the court upheld the previous order on 15 November last year and ordered the inspector general of prisons and the secretary to the Security Services Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit a report on it.

Later, the inspector general of prisons submitted a report on 13 December.