HC orders to identify perpetrators behind e-commerce scams

The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities concerned to identify people and companies behind e-commerce scams across the country.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after holding a hearing on three separate writ petitions filed in this regard.

"The court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to determine the amount of money laundered abroad from the country's e-commerce companies. The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned as to why there is inaction in determining the liability behind financial scams," Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab, who moved the writs among others before the court, told BSS.

Advocate Mohammd Shishir Manir, Advocate Anwarul Islam and Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab filed and moved the writ before the court. Deputy Attorney General Bipul Baghmar stood for the state.