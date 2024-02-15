HC orders halt on leasing process of Someshwari River Balu Mahals

The High Court (HC) has issued a stay order on all tender proceedings for leasing out five Balu Mahals (sand quarries) in Someshwari River at Durgapur upazila of Netrokona.

Besides, the court ordered the Attorney General's Office to inform the Netrokona district administration about the stay order.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) seeking necessary orders to implement the court's previous directives on the issue.

BELA had filed a writ petition with the court in 2015 to cancel the leasing of Balu Mahals of the Someshwari River.

After the initial hearing of the petition, the court had ordered a halt on all types of leases and sand extraction in response to a writ on 29 July of that year.

It had also issued a rule asking why the tender notification regarding leasing of the Balu Mahals should not be declared invalid and why the Someshwari river should not be declared as an environmentally critical area.

But, paying no heed to the court order, the Netrokona deputy commissioner on 28 January floated fresh tenders for leasing five Balu Mahals in Someshwari River for the upcoming Bangla year 1431.

Thursday (15 February) was the last day for submission of tenders to that end.

According to BELA, currently, Ruhi Enterprises owned by Mostak Ahmed Ruhi and Jihan Enterprises owned by Md Jahangir Alam are extracting sand from the river banks as lessees.

BELA's lawyers said the previous HC order is still in effect. The ruling is also pending hearing in the court. In the meantime, a new petition was filed on Thursday.