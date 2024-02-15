HC orders halt on leasing process of Someshwari River Balu Mahals

Court

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 09:14 pm

Related News

HC orders halt on leasing process of Someshwari River Balu Mahals

The Netrokona deputy commissioner on 28 January floated fresh tenders for leasing five Balu Mahals in Someshwari River for the upcoming Bangla year 1431.

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 09:14 pm
Someshwari River. File Photo: Mumit M
Someshwari River. File Photo: Mumit M

The High Court (HC) has issued a stay order on all tender proceedings for leasing out five Balu Mahals (sand quarries) in Someshwari River at Durgapur upazila of Netrokona.

Besides, the court ordered the Attorney General's Office to inform the Netrokona district administration about the stay order.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) seeking necessary orders to implement the court's previous directives on the issue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BELA had filed a writ petition with the court in 2015 to cancel the leasing of Balu Mahals of the Someshwari River.

After the initial hearing of the petition, the court had ordered a halt on all types of leases and sand extraction in response to a writ on 29 July of that year. 

It had also issued a rule asking why the tender notification regarding leasing of the Balu Mahals should not be declared invalid and why the Someshwari river should not be declared as an environmentally critical area.

But, paying no heed to the court order, the Netrokona deputy commissioner on 28 January floated fresh tenders for leasing five Balu Mahals in Someshwari River for the upcoming Bangla year 1431.

Thursday (15 February) was the last day for submission of tenders to that end. 

According to BELA, currently, Ruhi Enterprises owned by Mostak Ahmed Ruhi and Jihan Enterprises owned by Md Jahangir Alam are extracting sand from the river banks as lessees.

BELA's lawyers said the previous HC order is still in effect. The ruling is also pending hearing in the court. In the meantime, a new petition was filed on Thursday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Someshwari River / Bangladesh / Balu Mahal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

13h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

12h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

36m | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

2h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

4h | Videos
Is your gold real?

Is your gold real?

1h | Videos