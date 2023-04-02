HC orders govt to ensure breastfeeding corners at all public places, private institutions

The High Court (HC), in a historic verdict, has ordered the government to set up breastfeeding and baby-care corners at all public places, and private institutions including workplaces, airports, bus stops, railway stations and shopping malls.

Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard on Sunday (2 April).

Advocate Ishrat Hasan stood for the writ in the court while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state.

It was on 24 October 2019 when nine-month-old baby Umair Bin Sadi and his mother Advocate Israt Hasan filed the writ seeking a safe atmosphere for breastfeeding.

Following this, the HC had issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up breastfeeding and baby-care corners at workplaces, airports, bus stops, railway stations and shopping malls.

It also wanted to know why the Women and Children Affairs Ministry should not be directed to formulate guidelines to establish breastfeeding corners in public places and private institutions.

The cabinet, women and children affairs, health, social welfare, and civil aviation and tourism secretaries, among others, were asked to reply to the rule.